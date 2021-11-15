SLU gets No. 10 overall seed for NCAA Tournament

The St. Louis University soccer team was awarded the 10th overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will open Sunday at home in the second round against the winner of a first-round game between Maryland and Long Island University.

The Billikens (14-0-4) are the only unbeaten team in the country entering their first tournament appearance since 2014. They received a spot higher in their seeding than their final position in the Ratings Percentage Index at No. 14.

“It’s fantastic,” coach Kevin Kalish said of the seeding. “I thought we were a top-10 team, so falling in that No. 10 mark is fantastic. At this stage, everybody’s good. You’re not going to find a team that’s not going to be an extremely competitive match who will challenge you in different ways. At this point, it’s about us being the best version of ourselves.”

SLU won the Atlantic 10 tournament Sunday to extend the longest unbeaten streak within a season in program history.

The Billikens beat four teams in the top 50 of the RPI but none in the top 25, a factor Kalish said was probably responsible for SLU not getting a higher seed.

