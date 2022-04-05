SLU getting early attention for 2022-23 basketball season

St. Louis University is getting some early love from national media outlets, which rushed to deliver predictions for the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday morning.

The Billikens were listed at No. 25 on ESPN’s early preseason rankings and No. 26 by CBS Sports. 247sports.com listed SLU as a team to watch.

The attention comes with the expectation that the Billikens will return their top four scorers, national assist leader Yuri Collins and welcome back Javonte Perkins, who will be a favorite for Atlantic 10 player of the year.

SLU has only five players from the 2021-22 roster returning at this point. The Billikens will add two freshmen and junior college transfer Sincere Parker, who was named a JUCO All-American.

Coach Travis Ford has four scholarships to give with the expectation he will use the transfer portal to bolster the roster.

Dayton was named on several early top 25 lists. Also listed by various outlets were Auburn and Memphis, which the Billikens will play next season.

