St. Louis University freshman goalkeeper Patrick Schulte will leave the team to join the under-20 U.S. national team for training camp and a pair of games in early September in Slovenia.
He is one of two college freshmen and 22 players overall to be invited to participate in the camp and games against Croatia on Sept. 5 and the United Arab Emirates U-23 team on Sept.
The Francis Howell High product will leave Sunday after SLU opens the season Saturday night against Notre Dame and return after the two games.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Patrick to play for his country,” SLU coach Kevin Kalish said. “We have known all along that Patrick is one of the country’s best young prospects.”