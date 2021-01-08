SLU has 5th A-10 game postponed as quarantine continues

St. Louis University’s game next week against Davidson was postponed by the Atlantic 10 on Friday, ensuring that the Billikens will not play again until at least Jan. 20.

The home game next Friday will have to be re-scheduled along with the team’s first four A-10 games due to the team’s quarantine for positive COVID-19 tests, although coach Travis Ford has said he is unsure if dates can be found for all.

SLU’s next possible return is a game at Massachusetts nearly a month after the Billikens played Kansas City on Dec. 23.

The game against Davidson at Chaifetz Arena was going to be televised by ESPN2. The teams are not scheduled to play again. A game between Duquesne and St. Bonaventure has been moved to replace the SLU game for TV purposes.

Additionally, SLU has a game at St. Bonaventure that doesn’t have a date, leaving six games on the 18-game A-10 schedule up in the air.

The Billikens do have a bye week that was included in the schedule for make-up games, and the A-10 left the final weekend of the regular season open for those scenarios.

SLU is the only team that has not played a conference game. The Billikens are 7-1 and need to play a minimum of 13 games against Division I opponents to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.