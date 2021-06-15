SLU hires Forte as assistant coach to take spot held by Stuen

St. Louis University will fill its open assistant coaching position with former graduate assistant Phil Forte, who takes the spot previously held by his one-time teammate and friend Ford Stuen, who passed away last month of an illness.
Forte played at Oklahoma State under SLU coach Travis Ford and became a grad assistant in Ford’s second season with the Billikens when Stuen was director of player development.
He left to become an assistant coach at Sam Houston State after earning a master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2019. He was hired last month as an assistant at the University of Texas-Rio Grand Valley, a hire that was announced the day before Stuen’s death.
Forte was a three-time All-Big 12 recipient, scoring 1,746 points at Oklahoma State to rank sixth on the program’s all-time list. As a senior, he averaged 13.3 points and led the NCAA in free-throw shooting at 95.5%.
Forte and Stuen became close friends at OSU, and he was among the speakers at Stuen’s memorial service last month.
Also joining the SLU staff as a grad assistant will be former Billiken Davell Roby, who graduated in 2018 after scoring 1,160 career points.