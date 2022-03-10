 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SLU hopes to prove it's not difficult to beat a team three times

St. Louis University guard Fred Thatch Jr. gets to the bucket around the La Salle defense on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. (Bill Barrett, St. Louis University photo)

The meeting between St. Louis University and La Salle this afternoon in the Atlantic 10 tournament will test the adage – or is it a coaching cliché? – that it is difficult to beat a team three times in one season.

The Billikens have handled the Explorers twice, winning 75-57 in Philadelphia and 90-64 in St. Louis. Those scores would indicate that it might not be so difficult to win a third time.

But La Salle enters the game with a four-game win streak, the longest in the Atlantic 10. That includes a win over Dayton at La Salle. It also includes a pair of games that saw the Explorers rally from 15 points behind to win, and SLU has certainly had trouble protecting big leads.

A writer at the web site fivethirtyeight.com researched the three-wins-in-one-season question and found, among other things, that when the better team (based on adjusted efficiency ratings by KenPom) won the first two meetings, “the third was a true toss-up – the better teams won only about 49.3% of the time.”

Coach Travis Ford will not let his players rest on their laurels, which show a significant advantage for SLU. In the first two games, the Billikens shot 54.7% while La Salle shot 35%, outrebounded the Explorers 83-52 and made 13 of 27 3-pointers.

This is a game SLU had hoped to avoid, but the Billikens were unable to get into the top four of the A-10 to get a double bye in the tournament. Thus, if they want a third shot at St. Bonaventure, they need a first-round win.

And if SLU does get to face the Bonnies on Friday, it again will test the idea that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season.

