SLU hopes to prove it's not difficult to beat a team three times

The meeting between St. Louis University and La Salle this afternoon in the Atlantic 10 tournament will test the adage – or is it a coaching cliché? – that it is difficult to beat a team three times in one season.

The Billikens have handled the Explorers twice, winning 75-57 in Philadelphia and 90-64 in St. Louis. Those scores would indicate that it might not be so difficult to win a third time.

But La Salle enters the game with a four-game win streak, the longest in the Atlantic 10. That includes a win over Dayton at La Salle. It also includes a pair of games that saw the Explorers rally from 15 points behind to win, and SLU has certainly had trouble protecting big leads.

A writer at the web site fivethirtyeight.com researched the three-wins-in-one-season question and found, among other things, that when the better team (based on adjusted efficiency ratings by KenPom) won the first two meetings, “the third was a true toss-up – the better teams won only about 49.3% of the time.”

Coach Travis Ford will not let his players rest on their laurels, which show a significant advantage for SLU. In the first two games, the Billikens shot 54.7% while La Salle shot 35%, outrebounded the Explorers 83-52 and made 13 of 27 3-pointers.

This is a game SLU had hoped to avoid, but the Billikens were unable to get into the top four of the A-10 to get a double bye in the tournament. Thus, if they want a third shot at St. Bonaventure, they need a first-round win.

And if SLU does get to face the Bonnies on Friday, it again will test the idea that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season.

