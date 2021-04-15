 Skip to main content
SLU issues statement on hospitalized coach
St. Louis University Battles Duquesne University on Senior Night

St. Louis University head coach Travis Ford with his staff in 2019, including Ford Stuen, who is second from the left. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

St. Louis University basketball assistant coach Ford Stuen is hospitalized due to “serious health complications,” according to his wife, Courtney, who wrote about his condition in a social media post.

Stuen, who is a nephew of coach Travis Ford, was placed on a ventilator late last week. Courtney Stuen wrote this week that he is improving “inch by inch.”

SLU released a statement from athletics director Chris May: “The family requests privacy as Ford is recovering from an illness. We ask all of Billiken Nation to keep our beloved colleague and assistant coach Ford Stuen and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Stuen, 29, just completed his second season as an assistant at SLU, where he has held positions on the staff since Ford’s arrival five years ago.

In his first year as an assistant, he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ “30 under 30” list, highlighting the best young coaches in the country.

