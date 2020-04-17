SLU lands transfer forward; Swedish forward signs

St. Louis University moved another step toward solidifying its basketball roster for the 2020-21 season when German forward Marten Linsenn committed to the Billikens and Swedish forward Andre Lorentsson signed a letter of intent.

The 6-foot-8 Linsenn will transfer from North Carolina-Wilmington as a graduate transfer. He will be eligible immediately with two seasons left to play.

Linsenn announced his decision on Instagram, but SLU has not announced his signing. His commitment, however, has been confirmed.

Linsenn played his first season collegiately at Valparaiso. He transferred to UNCW and sat out a year before averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2019-20. He started 29 of 32 games.

Also Friday, SLU signed Lorentsson, who had committed after visiting for a home game during the season. He will be a freshman.

The additions of Linsenn and Lorentsson gives SLU the maximum of 13 scholarship players if Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French, who have entered their names early in the NBA draft, decide to return.

