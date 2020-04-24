SLU lands transfer Okoro from Oregon

Center Francis Okoro, who was a top-60 recruit out of high school, announced Friday night that he will transfer to St. Louis University after spending his first two seasons at Oregon.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound sophomore was ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country by ESPN when he left Normal West High in Normal, Ill.

He started 40 of 66 games for the Ducks in two years. He averaged 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds and shot 54 percent last season.

It remains unclear how SLU will have room for Okoro. The Billikens have 12 players under scholarship with the recent signing of Andre Lorentsson. Additionally, Marten Linssen announced last week that he was transferring from North Carolina-Wilmington to SLU, although he has not signed.

Okoro, who is originally from Nigeria, received offers from some significant programs while in high school, including Kansas, Indiana, Purdue, Illinois and Mizzou. He played with the St. Louis Eagles on the summer circuit before college.

