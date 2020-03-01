SLU leads from start to finish in win at Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. -- St. Louis University scored the first 11 points and led from start to finish in beating Rhode Island 72-62 at Ryan Center on Sunday.

Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin had double-doubles. Yuri Collins had one of his most solid games running the offense. Javonte Perkins was Javonte Perkins. And Jimmy Bell Jr. came up big, especially in the closing minutes.

The win was one of the most significant of the season for SLU (21-8 overall, 10-6 in the A-10) as Rhode Island entered in the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings and with only one home loss.

“That was good that we were able to sustain it,” coach Travis Ford said. “It was probably one of the better defensive performances by one of my teams in all of my years. My mind is short, but it was spot on. I say that because of my respect for that team. They were averaging 74 points and have guys that can go off.”

SLU extended its lead to 16 points early in the second half and then fended off the Rams, who were able to get as close as four points.

Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Hasahn French finished with 12 and 14. Javonte Perkins scored 17 points, and Yuri Collins had nine assists.