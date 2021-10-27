SLU men picked to finish third in A-10, women fourth

St. Louis University was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball race and fourth in the women’s field, and both teams had players named to the preseason first team.

Javonte Perkins was voted onto the preseason first team, it was announced the morning after he suffered a left knee injury that will be further evaluated today. Ciaja Harbison made the first team on the women’s side.

Yuri Collins and Brooke Flowers were named to their respective third teams. Collins, Harbison and Flowers all made the league’s all-defensive teams for the preseason.

SLU’s standing entering the season is based largely on the return of Perkins, who led the Billikens in scoring in 2020-21 and opted to take advantage of an extra season made possible by COVID-19.

St. Bonaventure was picked to win the A-10 with the return of all five starters, including first-team picks Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi. Richmond was picked second.

