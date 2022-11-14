SLU men's soccer gets home game against Memphis in NCAA Tournament

St. Louis University will get another shot at Memphis in soccer.
The Billikens were given a home game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Tigers on Thursday night with the winner earning a trip to Indiana to play the Hoosiers on Sunday. Game time will be 7 p.m.
The Billikens won the Atlantic 10 championship and were believed to have an outside shot at a top-16 seed that didn't materialize.
It will be the 50th appearance in the NCAA field for SLU, which has won 10 national championships.
SLU (11-4-3) is unbeaten in its last eight games. Memphis (9-5-4) is coming off of a loss to Florida International in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The SLU women also drew a first-round game against Memphis,
losing to the Tigers on Saturday.
Reports: Former Mizzou basketball player Jed Frost kills wife, self in Dallas
Media Views: Sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr., 53, is diagnosed with terminal illness
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
As MLB rules shift, star shortstops hit free agency. Enticing? Cardinals have short answer.
BenFred: These 3 non-shortstop free agents should get long, hard look from Cardinals
Cardinals catch up on market for Molina's replacement, know they won't 'fill Yadi's shoes'
Cardinals acquire infielder Jose Fermin from Cleveland for cash, update roster
Lawsuit targeting prominent St. Louis lawyer sealed from public view
Teen killed by Amtrak train was a hard worker with a dry sense of humor, family says
Cardinals, Cubs plan payroll increases. When will NL Central competitiveness rise, too?
Here’s what you need to know about recreational marijuana in Missouri
Schmitt beats Valentine in Missouri’s US Senate race
McClellan: The Missouri Moderates come up short; are they doomed to extinction?
Former St. Louis County prosecutor irked by comparison on vehicle spending
Former first-rounder Delvin Perez among 16 Cardinals minor-leaguers to elect free agency
Photos: St. Louis University beats Loyola-Chicago in 3-2 shootout to win A-10 Championship
The St. Louis University men's soccer team celebrates after winning the Atlantic 10 championship against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University forward Kevin Komodi, 33, runs after the ball during their A-10 championship match against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University midfielder Brian Johnson, 8, and Loyola-Chicago midfielder Andrew Schweinert, 16, jump to head the ball during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University midfielder Mads Stistrup Petersen, left, avoids hitting Loyola-Chicago goalkeeper Simon Jillson, right, during their Atlantic 10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University forward CJ Coppola (13) fights Loyola-Chicago defender Andrew Mitchell for the ball during their Atlantic 10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University midfielder Brogan Townsend, left, fights for the ball with Loyola-Chicago midfielder Oscar Dueso, right, during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University forward CJ Coppola, left, attempts to block a kick from Loyola-Chicago defender Michael Hong, right, during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University midfielder Mads Stistrup Petersen, 11, dribbles the ball past Loyola-Chicago players during their A-10 championship match at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University midfielder Kevin Komodi celebrates after converting a penalty kick in the tiebreaking round of the Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer tournament title game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Hermann Stadium. His goal helped the Billikens beat Loyola-Chicago.
Jordan Opp photos, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University forward Dylan Olson puts his hands on his head after having his penalty kick blocked during their A-10 championship match against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University defender Alberto Suarez celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during their A-10 championship match against Loyola-Chicago at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University goalkeeper Carlos Tofern makes the game winning save to secure the A-10 championship beating Loyola-Chicago 3-2 at Hermann Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University goalkeeper Carlos Tofern makes the game-winning save to secure the Atlantic 10 Conference tourney championship for the Billikens, who beat Loyola-Chicago in penalty kicks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Hermann Stadium.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University goalkeeper Carlos Tofern celebrates on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, after making the game-winning save in the penalty-kick round to secure the Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer tourney title for SLU. That came after the Billikens and Loyola-Chicago had failed to score in regulation or overtime at Hermann Stadium.
Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch
Members of St. Louis University men's soccer team celebrate after winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship by beating Loyola-Chicago in penalty kicks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Hermann Stadium.
Jordan Opp photos, Post-Dispatch
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!