SLU men's soccer gets home game against Memphis in NCAA Tournament

St. Louis University will get another shot at Memphis in soccer.

The Billikens were given a home game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Tigers on Thursday night with the winner earning a trip to Indiana to play the Hoosiers on Sunday. Game time will be 7 p.m.

The Billikens won the Atlantic 10 championship and were believed to have an outside shot at a top-16 seed that didn't materialize.

It will be the 50th appearance in the NCAA field for SLU, which has won 10 national championships.

SLU (11-4-3) is unbeaten in its last eight games. Memphis (9-5-4) is coming off of a loss to Florida International in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The SLU women also drew a first-round game against Memphis, losing to the Tigers on Saturday.