SLU men's, women's soccer to play tough nonconference schedules

The St. Louis University men’s and women’s soccer teams will face challenging nonconference schedules in 2022 as they try to build on successful seasons that ended in the NCAA Tournament.

The men reached the Elite Eight and the women won a tournament game in their fourth consecutive NCAA appearance.

The SLU men’s team will start the season Aug. 25 at Louisville, and the women will open Aug. 18 at home against Arkansas.

A game that has been expected to be played at Centene Stadium between the SLU and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville men will be played at SIUE. The game at Centene had been acknowledged by multiple sources in recent months and was anticipated as recently as last week.

The Billikens returned to national prominence last year when they remained the country’s only unbeaten team entering the NCAA Tournament and finished 16-1-4.

Aside from Louisville, which finished No. 36 in last season’s Ratings Percentage Index, SLU will play at Creighton (No. 17) and at home against Lipscomb (No. 37), SMU (No. 53) and Marquette (No. 60).

The Billikens were No. 12 in the final RPI and No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Association rankings. They lost the majority of last season’s starting lineup to the MLS but had a solid spring showing by beating Ohio State and tying Indiana and Tulsa.

Coach Kevin Kalish has added several freshmen he has said will be asked to contribute quickly as well as some key transfers likely to take over starting roles.

The women’s team won a first-round NCAA Tournament game last season after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament for the fourth consecutive year and will get an immediate test at home against Arkansas, No. 3 in the final 2021 RPI.

The women also will play at home against Notre Dame (No. 20) and on the road against Xavier (No 16). They return virtually intact and will regain key players who missed 2021 with injuries.

