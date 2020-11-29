SLU-Mizzou women's game is off due to Mizzou COVID-related issues

The basketball game between the St. Louis University and Mizzou women’s teams was postponed Sunday due to COVID-related issues in the Mizzou program.

SLU, which was going to be playing its first game of the season, made the announcement for the home game at Chaifetz Arena on Sunday morning.

A Mizzou statement attributed the decision to "a positive test, subsequent contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Tigers' basketball program."

The Billikens ended a 14-day quarantine Tuesday and had returned to practice for five days after having three positive tests. The Tigers previously endured a 14-day quarantine due to COVID the first two weeks of practice.

SLU had gone through a shoot-around in preparation for the game Sunday morning and announced the game would not be played an hour later.

SLU will now open the season Friday against Memphis at home. Mizzou's next game is scheduled for Wednesday at home against Morehead State.

