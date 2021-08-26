SLU nonconference could be toughest in Ford's tenure

St. Louis University will open the basketball season with three games in four days before jumping into the heart of a tough nonconference schedule against opponents that were a combined 158-129 last season, including four that topped 20 wins.

The schedule, on paper, is arguably the best nonconference slate in coach Travis Ford’s six seasons.

The Billikens play in Las Vegas against Drake, which is ming off an NCAA Tournament berth, and Memphis, which has added some significant recruits that some believe could make the Tigers a top 10 team.

Opponents that won 20 or more games in 2020-21 include Drake, Memphis, UAB and Belmont. SLU will face UAB and Belmont at home.

Additionally, Auburn has reloaded and will play the second game of a three-game contract at Chaifetz Arena. SLU played the Tigers in Birmingham two seasons ago and will play at Auburn in 2022.

The Billikens will make a trip to the Cancun Challenge, which will include a meeting with Illinois State on Nov. 23 and either Buffalo or Stephen F. Austin on Nov 24. They also will play at Boise State.

The season starts with an unusual sequence as the Billikens will open against Central Arakansas at Chaifetz on Nov. 9, play Harris-Stowe the next day and then face Eastern Illinois after taking one day off.

