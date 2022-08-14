SLU off and running in Europe with 98-45 win

For a team that is already focused on playing fast and looking for quick-hit shots, the transition to a 24-second shot clock was not an issue for St. Louis University when it opened its European tour Sunday.

The Billikens ran their way to a 98-45 win over Zentro Basket in Madrid with a pace that was somewhat by design but mostly out of circumstance.

SLU used pressure to overwhelm the opponent and create plenty of fastbreak opportunities in a warmup for what hopefully will be a couple of bigger challenges in Italy.

“We would love the 24-second clock,” coach Travis Ford said via Zoom. “We would love to vote that in. We could have probably played with a 10-second clock as much as we shot. When you get a lead and you’re turning a team over, you’re going to get a lot on the break.

“Then they tried to run, jump and trap us, and that’s not going to work against Yuri. It was one pass, two passes and a layup or wide-open 3. We didn’t get a chance to run a lot of offense. That’s what they gave us.”

Gibson Jimerson unofficially scored 27 points in about 20 minutes and Sincere Parker had 16. Yuri Collins had 10 assists and two turnovers, and Javon Pickett, who was in the starting lineup, had nine rebounds at halftime. His final total was unknown.

Ford said he split playing time as evenly as possible with the veterans playing early and the young and new players getting more time late.

Javonte Perkins returned to action from a torn ACL and started along with Collins, Jimerson, Pickett and Francis Okoro. However, Ford said he plans to alter his starting lineup and combinations through the trip.

“With Javonte, I wouldn’t call it a minute restriction,” Ford said. “But I wanted him to play early, then take him out and not let him rest long and get him back in and call it a day. That’s what we did.”

The traveling party arrived at 11 a.m. Madrid time on Saturday after leaving St. Louis the previous afternoon. The players were given a couple of hours to check out the hotel and downtown area before going to practice.

Ford said the Billikens didn’t get much done at the practice because of slick conditions on the court.

There was much uncertainty about the qualify of the opponent, which Ford said he was told was a “solid third-level club.” He said the Billikens overwhelmed them early with their athleticism and finished the game having forced 25 to 30 turnovers and creating about 50 deflections on defense.

Jimerson was the biggest benefactor.

“We were running our base offense and some other sets here and there,” Jimerson said. “But a lot of it was playing in transition and quick-hitter stuff with the 24-second shot clock. I personally liked that because we can get out and get more shots up.”

After visiting the SLU campus in Madrid on Sunday, the Billikens will have a full day of sight-seeing Monday before preparing their own dinner at a restaurant.