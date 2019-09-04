St. Louis University will open the basketball season with six home games and has a nonconference schedule highlighted by meetings with Seton Hall at Chaifetz Arena, Auburn in Birmingham, Ala., and Kansas State in Kansas City.
The Billikens play only one true road game at Boston College before opening Atlantic 10 play at Duquesne. They have three games that will qualify as neutral site although the game against Auburn, which reached the Final Four last season, will be played a two-hour drive north of the Tigers’ campus.
SLU’s season opener is Nov. 5 against Florida Gulf Coast at Chaifetz. Other nonconference home opponents include Valparaiso, Eastern Washington, Seton Hall, High Point, Belmont, Southern Illinois-Carbondale and Bethune Cookman. There is also one opponent that is still to be determined.
SLU basketball schedule
Oct. 30 vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition)
Nov. 5. vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 9 vs. Valparaiso
Nov. 13 vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 17 vs. Seton Hall
Nov. 20 vs. High Point
Nov. 23 vs. Belmont
Nov 27 at Boston College
Dec. 1 vs. SIU Carbondale
Dec. 8 vs. Tulane in Phoenix
Dec. 14 vs. Auburn in Birmingham
Dec. 17 vs. Maryville
Dec. 21 vs. Kansas State in Kansas City
Dec. 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Jan. 2 at Duquesne
Jan 5. vs. Massachusetts
Jan. 8 vs. George Washington
Jan. 11 at Richmond
Jan. 17 vs. Dayton
Jan. 22 at Davidson
Jan. 26 vs. Fordham
Jan. 29 at La Salle
Feb. 1 at St. Joseph’s
Feb. 5 vs. Duquesne
Feb. 8 at Dayton
Feb. 15 vs. La Salle
Feb. 18 at Massachusetts
Feb. 21 vs. VCU
Feb. 26 vs. St. Joseph’s
March 1 at Rhode Island
March 4 at George Mason
March 7 vs. George Washington