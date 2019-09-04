Subscribe for 99¢
NCAA Saint Louis Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, shoots over Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

St. Louis University will open the basketball season with six home games and has a nonconference schedule highlighted by meetings with Seton Hall at Chaifetz Arena, Auburn in Birmingham, Ala., and Kansas State in Kansas City.

The Billikens play only one true road game at Boston College before opening Atlantic 10 play at Duquesne. They have three games that will qualify as neutral site although the game against Auburn, which reached the Final Four last season, will be played a two-hour drive north of the Tigers’ campus.

SLU’s season opener is Nov. 5 against Florida Gulf Coast at Chaifetz. Other nonconference home opponents include Valparaiso, Eastern Washington, Seton Hall, High Point, Belmont, Southern Illinois-Carbondale and Bethune Cookman. There is also one opponent that is still to be determined.

SLU basketball schedule

Oct. 30 vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition)

Nov. 5. vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 9 vs. Valparaiso

Nov. 13 vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 17 vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 20 vs. High Point

Nov. 23 vs. Belmont

Nov 27 at Boston College

Dec. 1 vs. SIU Carbondale

Dec. 8 vs. Tulane in Phoenix

Dec. 14 vs. Auburn in Birmingham

Dec. 17 vs. Maryville

Dec. 21 vs. Kansas State in Kansas City

Dec. 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Jan. 2 at Duquesne

Jan 5. vs. Massachusetts

Jan. 8 vs. George Washington

Jan. 11 at Richmond

Jan. 17 vs. Dayton

Jan. 22 at Davidson

Jan. 26 vs. Fordham

Jan. 29 at La Salle

Feb. 1 at St. Joseph’s

Feb. 5 vs. Duquesne

Feb. 8 at Dayton

Feb. 15 vs. La Salle

Feb. 18 at Massachusetts

Feb. 21 vs. VCU

Feb. 26 vs. St. Joseph’s

March 1 at Rhode Island

March 4 at George Mason

March 7 vs. George Washington

Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

