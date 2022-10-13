SLU picked 2nd in A-10; Collins among 4 Billikens on preseason teams

St. Louis University and Dayton dominated the Atlantic 10 preseason all-conference basketball selections and as expected were picked to battle for the league championship.

The Flyers were picked first and received 22 first-place votes and the Billikens were second with seven first-place votes, an outcome that reflects a consensus of national offseason discussions.

Yuri Collins was named to the first team, Javonte Perkins and Gibson Jimerson to the second team and Francis Okoro to the third team, giving SLU more players than any other team. Collins and Okoro made the all-defensive team.

Collins made the A-10 first team after last season when he averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists, which led the country.

Dayton is represented by DaRon Holmes II on the first team and Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith on the second team. Holmes and Smith made the all-defensive team.

No other A-10 team had more than two players receive preseason all-conference honors.

SLU has only been picked to finish higher during coach Travis Ford’s tenure once. The Billikens were No. 1 in the preseason poll in 2018-19 but they were sixth in the final standings.

The remainder of the first team is Davidson’s Foster Loyer, George Mason’s Josh Oduro, Richmond’s Tyler Burton and VCU’s Ace Baldwin, who also made the all-defensive team.

SLU and Dayton split their two games last season. They will play at Dayton on Feb. 10 and at Chaifetz Arena on March 3 in the final regular-season game for both.

The projected order of finish of the A-10:

Dayton SLU VCU Loyola-Chicago George Mason Davidson Richmond Massachusetts Rhode Island St. Bonaventure Fordham George Washington St. Joseph’s La Salle Duquesne