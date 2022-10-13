 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SLU picked 2nd in A-10; Collins among 4 Billikens on preseason teams

  • 0
_DSC4644.JPG

St. Louis University guard Yuri Collins drives past Davidson's Foster Loyer during their Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Washington. St. Louis U. photo

St. Louis University and Dayton dominated the Atlantic 10 preseason all-conference basketball selections and as expected were picked to battle for the league championship.

The Flyers were picked first and received 22 first-place votes and the Billikens were second with seven first-place votes, an outcome that reflects a consensus of national offseason discussions.

Yuri Collins was named to the first team, Javonte Perkins and Gibson Jimerson to the second team and Francis Okoro to the third team, giving SLU more players than any other team. Collins and Okoro made the all-defensive team.

Collins made the A-10 first team after last season when he averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists, which led the country.

Dayton is represented by DaRon Holmes II on the first team and Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith on the second team. Holmes and Smith made the all-defensive team.

People are also reading…

No other A-10 team had more than two players receive preseason all-conference honors.

SLU has only been picked to finish higher during coach Travis Ford’s tenure once. The Billikens were No. 1 in the preseason poll in 2018-19 but they were sixth in the final standings.

The remainder of the first team is Davidson’s Foster Loyer, George Mason’s Josh Oduro, Richmond’s Tyler Burton and VCU’s Ace Baldwin, who also made the all-defensive team.

SLU and Dayton split their two games last season. They will play at Dayton on Feb. 10 and at Chaifetz Arena on March 3 in the final regular-season game for both.

The projected order of finish of the A-10:

  1. Dayton
  2. SLU
  3. VCU
  4. Loyola-Chicago
  5. George Mason
  6. Davidson
  7. Richmond
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Rhode Island
  10. St. Bonaventure
  11. Fordham
  12. George Washington
  13. St. Joseph’s
  14. La Salle
  15. Duquesne
Jake Forrester hopes to bring wisdom, calm to SLU men’s basketball
Travis Ford showing increased intensity as SLU men's basketball faces high expectations
SLU’s Larry Hughes Jr. seeks his own identity while embracing his father's legacy
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The Cardinals’ ‘Pete Kozma Game’ celebrates its 10th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News