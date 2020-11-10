 Skip to main content
SLU picked second in Atlantic 10 behind Richmond
SLU picked second in Atlantic 10 behind Richmond

Billikens 76, Hawks 63

St. Louis University head basketball coach Travis Ford is congratulated by student fans while leaving the court on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after winning a game 76-63 against the St. Joseph's Hawks at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

St. Louis University was picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10 this season, finishing behind Richmond in a preseason poll that was released this morning.

The Spiders, who were second last season, received 19 first-place votes to the Billikens’ seven. Dayton received two remaining votes and was picked third. SLU and Richmond received votes in the preseason Associated Press national rankings, which were released Monday.

They are considered favorites because both were expected to return their entire starting lineups. The A-10 vote was held before Richmond lost starting guard Nick Sherod for the season with a torn ACL.

Most-read stories in this section

The Spiders were 14-4 in the A-10 and 24-7 overall in 2019-20 and the Billikens were 12-6 and 23-8. SLU won the only meeting between the teams at Richmond 74-58. They are scheduled to play twice during the conference season.

Both teams had three players recognized on the league’s preseason teams.

SLU guard Jordan Goodwin was voted onto the first team, forward Hasahn French onto the second team and forward Javonte Perkins onto the third team. Goodwin and French made the all-defensive team.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard made the first team, and guard Blake Francis and forward Grant Golden made the second team. Gilyard is on the all-defensive team.

