St. Louis University was picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic 10 in a preseason poll released Thursday morning.
Junior forward Hasahn French was named to the preseason all-conference second team and the all-defensive team. Junior guard Jordan Goodwin was named to the third team.
SLU returns five players from a team that won the A-10 tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. The presence of seven new players, including five freshmen, made the Billikens an unknown in the minds of some voters.
VCU was picked to finish first followed by Davidson, Dayton and Rhode Island, all of which have numerous returning starters.
St. Bonaventure was picked fifth and Richmond sixth, meaning that all four teams that SLU beat to win the conference tournament in March were picked ahead of the Billikens.
The Billikens start the season at home Nov. 5 against Florida Gulf Coast.