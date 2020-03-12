SLU players told of A-10 tourney cancellation during practice

BROOKLYN — One hour into their practice at New York University, players from St. Louis University were gathered at midcourt and told that the Atlantic 10 tournament had joined a list of others in cancelling remaining games.

The Billikens weren’t scheduled to play until Friday, but instead went back to their hotel for lunch and awaited plans to return to St. Louis.

“I don’t know the right word to use,” coach Travis Ford said. “You want to do what’s right, first and foremost. You don’t ever know the right answer so the right answer is to be overly cautious, and this is what we’re trying to be. Everyone across the country is trying to be that.”

Two games were played in the tournament Wednesday, and a schedule of four was about to begin at Barclays Center when the announcement was made.

SLU players were quiet as they gathered their belongings to leave the gym. Some were on the phone, informing others of the cancellation.