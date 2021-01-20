 Skip to main content
SLU postpones another game as COVID process nears end
Defensive pressure from Saint Louis Billikens guard Jordan Goodwin (0), forward Marten Linssen (12) and guard Yuri Collins (1) shuts down Indiana State Sycamores center Tre Williams (1) underneath the basket during the second half of a men's basketball game between St. Louis University and Indiana State on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus in St. Louis, MO. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis University’s game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday has been postponed, giving the Billikens seven consecutive postponements to open the Atlantic 10 schedule.

SLU expects to return from its COVID outbreak for practice Friday or Saturday after having at least 11 players contract the coronavirus. The Billikens might return to action Tuesday against Dayton at Chaifetz Arena.

Once a return date is solidified, it is expected that the A-10 will begin re-scheduling some of SLU’s games. As of Tuesday, there will be 41 days remaining in the regular season.

SLU has been unable to play two games against Massachusetts and one each against St. Bonaventure, Davidson, Duquesne, La Salle and St. Joseph’s. The Billikens also have a game at St. Bonaventure that never was given a date.

Athletics director Chris May said the A-10 will determine which games will be made up.

All SLU players are out of quarantine, however, some remain in a seven-day progression to full activity, thus coach Travis Ford has not been able to schedule a full team practice.

SLU has a gap in its schedule from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. The final weekend of the regular season was left open by the A-10 to re-schedule games. Commissioner Bernadette McGlade has said that it is possible that small pods could be set up for that weekend for groups of make-ups.

