SLU pounds LIU 5-1 in NCAA Tournament in front of record crowd

John Klein scored two goals in front of a record crowd at Hermann Stadium on Sunday and St. Louis University remained the only unbeaten soccer team in the country with a 5-1 win over Long Island University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A crowd of 6,815 fans broke the stadium mark set in 1999, but the Billikens will have to play on the road in the third round at Duke, which rallied in the final five minutes to beat UCLA.

SLU, the No. 10 overall seed in the tournament, scored three times in the first 21 minutes with Klein scoring the first two. He registered the first in the fourth minute and added a spectacular diving, head-first header goal in the 16th minute.

Christian Buendia and Simon Becher added goals for the Billikens (15-0-4), who outshot LIU 8-2 on goal and had four corner kicks while holding the Sharks to none. Becher’s was his 13th of the season and he added an assist to reach 35 points, which is tied for second in the country.

LIU played a man short for the final 27 minutes after Emil Jaaskelainen, one of the top goal scorers in the country with 15, received a red card. The Sharks defeated Maryland in the first round.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.