SLU remains on bubble but chances took a hit Saturday night

For four days, St. Louis University was getting the results it needed.

The Billikens started last week relying on other teams to lend them a hand in regard to their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes.

Butler beat Xavier. Nevada beat Boise State. LSU beat Ole Miss.

All of those, and more, were helpful to SLU, which was included in the field Saturday morning by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm. The Billikens, it appeared, had a legitimate chance of sneaking in.

But then Georgetown and Oregon State shook things up by winning conference tournaments Saturday night and taking spots in the 68-team field they wouldn’t have otherwise received.

Did the bubble burst for SLU? Lunardi and Palm both say yes. As of Sunday morning, ESPN listed the Billikens as the second team out and CBS Sports had them the third team out.

Everyone will find out who is actually in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show, which starts at 5 p.m.

If SLU ends up among the first four teams out, it will become an alternate in the event a team in the field has to withdraw due to COVID-19 within 48 hours of the selection announcement.