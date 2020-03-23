You are the owner of this article.
SLU's Goodwin named to District 4 first team by coaches
SLU's Goodwin named to District 4 first team by coaches

Billikens 76, Hawks 63

Billiken guard Jordan Goodwin is met with pressure from Hawks forward Myles Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the second half of a game against St. Joseph's University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

St. Louis University junior guard Jordan Goodwin was named to the District 4 first team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, adding to his list of postseason honors.

Goodwin led the Billikens in scoring with a 15.5 average and pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game, making him the only player 6-feet-3 or shorter to average that many boards.

Goodwin led the Atlantic 10 with 15 double-doubles and was named to the conference’s postseason first team. He was also named to the all-defensive team after finishing 24th nationally with 64 steals.

Sports