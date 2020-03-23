SLU's Goodwin named to District 4 first team by coaches

St. Louis University junior guard Jordan Goodwin was named to the District 4 first team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, adding to his list of postseason honors.

Goodwin led the Billikens in scoring with a 15.5 average and pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game, making him the only player 6-feet-3 or shorter to average that many boards.

Goodwin led the Atlantic 10 with 15 double-doubles and was named to the conference’s postseason first team. He was also named to the all-defensive team after finishing 24th nationally with 64 steals.