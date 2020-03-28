You are the owner of this article.
SLU's Hankton to transfer, opening another scholarship
St. Louis University men's basketball team leaves for NCAA tournament

St. Louis University men's basketball team players K.C. Hankton (center, with backward hat), Brandon Courtney and Elliott Welmer walk past a line of cheering fans and students during a sendoff as players get on the bus to head to the airport on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for the NCAA Tournament. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

 David Carson

Forward KC Hankton will transfer out of the St. Louis University basketball program after two injury-plauged seasons with the Billikens.

Coach Travis Ford said Hankton wants to be closer to his home in Charlotte, N.C., for family reasons. His departure will open a scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

Hankton played in 12 games this season and 34 in his two years at SLU. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds, and never was able to establish himself as a regular in the rotation, largely due to a battle with an array of injuries.

SLU has two scholarships available. One is expected to be taken by Swedish forward Andre Lorentsson, who has announced his intent to play for the Billikens. He can’t sign until April 15.

Hankton’s departure would allow Ford to search for another high school player from the class of 2020 or a transfer.

Sports