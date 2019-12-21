You are the owner of this article.
SLU's Jimerson out for season with broken foot
SLU's Jimerson out for season with broken foot

Billikens beat Eastern Washington University 82-60

Billikens guard Gibson Jimerson brings the ball toward the basket during the second half of the St. Louis University men's basketball 82-60 win at home against Eastern Washington University on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

St. Louis University freshman guard Gibson Jimerson suffered a broken foot at practice last week and will be lost for the season after emerging as the team’s third-leading scorer in the first 10 games.

Jimerson had surgery and has returned to his home in Richmond, Va.

The 6-foot-5 guard average 10.8 points with a high of 25 in a reserver role. He made 43 percent of his 3-pointers before being injured Monday. He missed the team’s game against Maryville on Tuesday and the extent of his injury was confirmed late in the week.

Jimerson was named the Atlantic 10 rookie of the week twice during nonconference play, sharing it one week.

He played in 10 of the team's 32 scheduled games. A SLU official said it is not clear if he would qualify for a hardship waiver to regain the year of eligibility.

NCAA guidelines say that a player is eligible for a waiver if he/she does not play in 30 percent of a team’s scheduled games. Jimerson played in 31 percent of SLU's scheduled games.

