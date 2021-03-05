SLU seeks to limit dangerous 3-point shooters for UMass

The Minutemen pulled away early by making 12 of 20 3-pointers in the first half. They made 3 of 17 in the second. In a game at Richmond on Feb. 23, they made 7 of 27. And against SLU on Monday, they made 8 of 23, not enough to avoid a 78-57 loss to the Billikens.

Complicating the matter is SLU’s poor 3-point defense. The Billikens rank 212th in the country defending the 3, allowing opponents to make 34.1 percent. In the last four games, opponents have been even more accurate at 38.8 percent.

“That’s been one of the areas we’ve needed to get better, and we’ve talked about it for several weeks,” Ford said. “It’s one of our worst stats. So, it had better be corrected immediately. I didn’t think we did a great job in the first game against those guys. We need to do a better job.”

UMass has six players who have made 10 or more 3-pointers in only 14 games. Noah Fernandes has been the most accurate in that group at 41.1 percent. Carl Pierre has made the most with 35. T.J. Weeks Jr. has not been as sharp overall but made 4 of 6 against St. Joseph’s.

Even big man Tre Mitchell will step out and has made 35.1 percent. But a defense faces the danger of letting Mitchell get free inside if it overplays the 3-pointer.