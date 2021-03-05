SLU seeks to limit dangerous 3-point shooters for UMass

RICHMOND, Va. — Inside St. Louis University’s meeting room at the Marriott, managers have taped an area to represent a mini half court, complete with a key, free-throw line and 3-point arc.
Coach Travis Ford said it is best used to review defensive concepts. One can imagine that Thursday night or Friday morning it was used to impart some final points about how to defend Massachusetts’ 3-point shooters.
Ford and his staff watched from this room Thursday as UMass beat St. Joseph’s 100-66 while making 15 3-pointers, including 12 in the first half.
SLU will be focused on limiting that aspect of the Minutemen’s game Friday, starting at noon, in a quarterfinal at the Atlantic 10 tournament.
“They played great, obviously, from beginning to end,” he said. “They’re a team playing with a lot of confidence. What was impressive was that every single player did it. Everyone was knocking down 3s. The way they commanded the game, took control and never let up was impressive.”
UMass attempts an average of 27 3-pointers per game. The Minutemen are not the most accurate team in the Atlantic 10 at 32.8 percent, but when they get hot, it can decide a game.
The A-10 tournament is being played at two sites, but Friday’s game will be at Robins Center, the same arena where UMass beat St. Joseph’s.
The Minutemen pulled away early by making 12 of 20 3-pointers in the first half. They made 3 of 17 in the second. In a game at Richmond on Feb. 23, they made 7 of 27. And against SLU on Monday, they made 8 of 23, not enough to avoid a 78-57 loss to the Billikens.
Complicating the matter is SLU’s poor 3-point defense. The Billikens rank 212th in the country defending the 3, allowing opponents to make 34.1 percent. In the last four games, opponents have been even more accurate at 38.8 percent.
“That’s been one of the areas we’ve needed to get better, and we’ve talked about it for several weeks,” Ford said. “It’s one of our worst stats. So, it had better be corrected immediately. I didn’t think we did a great job in the first game against those guys. We need to do a better job.”
UMass has six players who have made 10 or more 3-pointers in only 14 games. Noah Fernandes has been the most accurate in that group at 41.1 percent. Carl Pierre has made the most with 35. T.J. Weeks Jr. has not been as sharp overall but made 4 of 6 against St. Joseph’s.
Even big man Tre Mitchell will step out and has made 35.1 percent. But a defense faces the danger of letting Mitchell get free inside if it overplays the 3-pointer.
“We have our philosophy, and every philosophy is different,” Ford said. “If your only concentration or first priority is to take away the 3, you don’t need to overhelp or help as long. That might be something we need to look at before the game. But the moment you do that, they have Tre Mitchell inside who’s capable of taking control of a game himself.