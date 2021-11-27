SLU soccer advances to Elite Eight with 4-3 win at Duke

A game loaded with big individual offensive plays was decided by an own goal for St. Louis University after a corner kick, and the Billikens advanced to the Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament with a 4-3 win at Duke on Saturday night.

SLU had goals scored by Mason Leeth, John Klein and Simon Becher and never trailed in remaining the only unbeaten team in the country at 16-0-4.

The Billikens are the No. 10 overall seed and Duke was the No. 7 seed.

SLU led 1-0 before Duke tied the game early in the second half. The Billikens then opened a 3-1 lead only to see the Blue Devils battle back to tie the game again with 15 minutes remaining.

SLU’s second goal came when Becher chased down a long ball in the left corner and centered to Klein, who slipped a shot between the legs of the goalkeeper. Becher made it 3-1 when he fooled a defender on a pass from Alex Shterenberg and then hit a left footer into the far corner of the goal.

The winner came on a corner kick by Isaiah Parker, who put the ball in a dangerous spot. It caromed about before being knocked in by goalkeeper Eliot Hamill in the 79th minute.