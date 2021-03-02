 Skip to main content
SLU soccer teams earn No. 17 national rankings
SLU soccer teams earn No. 17 national rankings

SLU vs George Washington A-10 /Women's Soccer Championship Tournament

SLU midfielder Hannah Friedrich scores on a penalty kick against George Washington in the A-10 championship game on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo by Tim Vizer/Special to the Post-Dispatch)

St. Louis University soccer made a splash in the first spring national rankings released by United Soccer Coaches.

The men’s and women’s teams are ranked No. 17 in the country as they reach the one-month mark in what will be a COVID-shortened season.

The women (5-0) are coming off of a 3-1 win over then-No. 7 Arkansas, and will face No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Hermann Stadium.

The men (4-1) have won their last two games on the road against Butler and Xavier after a 1-0 overtime loss at Marquette.

Both were picked to win the Atlantic 10, which will feature pods of teams playing fewer games. Four teams will advance to the A-10 tournament.

The women’s program has reached the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons by winning the A-10 regular season and tournament. The men are trying to end a streak of five consecutive years without an NCAA berth.

