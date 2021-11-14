SLU soccer wins A-10 tournament to become country's lone unbeaten team

Members of the St. Louis University men's soccer team celebrate winning A-10 Championship game at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University extended the longest single-season unbeaten streak in program history and likely secured a top 16 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday by beating Duquesne 2-1 in the championship game of the Atlantic 10 soccer tournament.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was named the tournament’s most outstanding player as he made three saves Sunday at Hermann Stadium and eight in the tournament, including a key stop during penalty kicks in the semifinals.
SLU finished the day as the country's only unbeaten Division I team after New Hampshire lost for the first time in its conference championship game. The NCAA field will be announced Monday at noon.
“This team has lofty aspirations,” coach Kevin Kalish said. “We’ve shown that all year and have yet to be beat. We’re ready for the next step to see how far we can go.
“I think we’re a top-10 team. I’m biased but this team is as good as any. We’ll take whatever is thrown our way, but we’re excited to (possibly) get a home game.”
Simon Becher and Christian Buendia scored goals for the Billikens, who fell behind 1-0 early. Duquesne played the final eight minutes two men short after receiving a pair of red cards for a scuffle, which included a punch being thrown.
SLU is ranked No. 8 in the country this week by the United Soccer Coaches and No. 2 by Top Drawer Soccer. When the NCAA’s soccer committee released an early look at the top 16 seeds two weeks ago, SLU was No. 14.