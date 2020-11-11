SLU to open A-10 play Dec. 30 as league adjusts for COVID

St. Louis University will open the Atlantic 10 schedule Dec. 30 at home against Duquesne as one of at least nine conference games that will be played around the league during December.
A-10 play will start early along with many other conferences as a way to assure that all games can be played with expected COVID-19 interruptions.
Every team was given two byes between Jan. 13 and Feb. 24, and the A-10 left the weekend of March 5 to 7 open to provide an opportunity for make-up games.
SLU’s game at St. Bonaventure is a flex game that has not been given a date.
The Billikens have five games that will be televised by one of ESPN’s channels, including both matchups with A-10 favorite Richmond.
As the A-10’s western-most school, scheduling was more tricky for SLU than other teams. The Billikens have two-game trips that include La Salle and St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Richmond and George Washington, and Dayton and VCU. They have single-game trips to Fordham and Massachusetts.
SLU will play Richmond at home on Feb. 26 and on the road Jan. 29.
