St. Louis University will play in the Orlando Invitational next season with a lineup that includes Michigan State, Gonzaga, Xavier, Auburn, Belmont, Boise State and Siena. The tournament will be played Nov. 26 to 29.
The tournament will be played at HP Field House at ESPN Wild World of Sports.
Gonzaga has won the tournament all three years it has participated and Xavier is also a past champion.
SLU has only one senior – graduate transfer Tay Weaver – on its roster this season and will return an experienced team for the 2020-21 season.