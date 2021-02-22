 Skip to main content
SLU to play three games in final seven days of regular season
SLU to play three games in final seven days of regular season

St. Louis University beats UMass 83-80 in overtime

St. Louis University's Demarius Jacobs takes the ball to the basket past Massachusetts' Tre Mitchell in the second half on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Chaifetz Arena. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

The remainder of St. Louis University’s regular-season basketball schedule is set with the Billikens playing three games over the final seven days.

SLU had a game added against Massachusetts on Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. That will follow a game tomorrow night at VCU and a meeting with Richmond on Friday at Chaifetz.

SLU and UMass had their previous two meetings postponed due to COVID-related issues while the Billikens were in quarantine. The Minutemen have had two long COVID pauses, including one that will end with a game against Richmond on Tuesday. They haven't played since Feb. 6.

The Billikens are 4-3 and in seventh place in the Atlantic 10 and 11-4 overall. The final three games will be against teams ahead of SLU in the standings.

The A-10 tournament starts March 3 in Richmond, Va. The first four rounds will be played on the campuses of Richmond and VCU before the championship game is played March 14 at Dayton.

