The unveiling of the St. Louis University basketball team holds considerably more mystery than recent years.
The number of new players combined with talk of a faster offense and a defense that routinely presses should make tonight’s exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan at Chaifetz Arena more intriguing than the usual preseason game.
In his fourth season, coach Travis Ford is trying some things that he believes fit his personnel, which includes seven newcomers, including five freshmen.
“We’ve got probably some unconventional lineups,” he said. “Sometimes we’ll play four legitimate guards around (center) Jimmy Bell or Hasahn French. We’ve done that a lot in practice. Sometimes if we need to get our best five on the court, that could be a lot of guards and one big guy. We’ve worked on it extensively.
“Then we can go big. There are a lot of different looks. We’ve done a lot of looking at lineups and we’re not getting caught up into it probably more than any team I’ve coached in a very long time.”
Will the Billikens press extensively as they did for 40 minutes in a scrimmage against Loyola-Chicago?
Can they score more than 66.6 points per game, which ranked 308th in the country last season?
Will they finally be a 3-point threat or even dangerous at the free-throw line with the addition of better shooters?
Ford will go with a starting lineup of Jordan Goodwin, Demarius Jacobs, Fred Thatch Jr., French and Bell. But he must figure out other configurations, rotations and how the minutes will be dispersed.
In the scrimmage, French played 35 minutes while most other players were in the 23- to 24-minute range. His use of the freshmen, transfers and returning players with minimal experience will be interesting.
But fans can expect to see a lot of freshman guards Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson from the get-go.
“Yuri will play a high amount of minutes, and Gibson will play a lot,” Ford said. “But a lot of guys will get in this game and that will be true of every game as we go through the season. The rotation might get a little deeper and guys may not get as many minutes as they did in another game.
“There are certain guys on the team who are going to play a lot of minutes no matter what. Two or three right now. But (others) might play eight or nine minutes one game and the next be playing 20 or 25. Our team is made up like that right now. There’s not a big difference between seven or eight guys. It’s very equal and they can all play a lot of positions.”
Defense has been the calling card for the Billikens since Ford arrived. He doesn’t plan for that to change but might go about it in a different manner.
If SLU proves to be deeper than recent years, he likes the idea of pressing with a more athletic group. That could also lead to SLU scoring more points. Toward that end, the Billikens have worked on pushing the tempo offensively.
But it’s all a work in progress.
“You’d better wear your helmets to the game the way we’ve been throwing the ball around,” Ford said. “It might be dangerous for everybody. Be aware if you’re in the first couple of rows because our passing has been a little erratic lately and our decision making not the best. But we’ve made a conscious effort of playing much faster and being more aggressive on defense. It’s a fine line. I use the word ‘aggressive’ on offense and defense. But we’re not in a rush and not out of control. Right now we are a little out of control.”