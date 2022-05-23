SLU will use European tour in August to play at least three games

A highly anticipated St. Louis University basketball season will get an early jump start when the Billikens take a three-city tour of Europe to play at least three games in August.

SLU will travel to Madrid, Spain, and Florence and Rome, Italy, from Aug. 12 to 21 for the first foreign tour in coach Travis Ford’s seven seasons.

The trip will allow SLU to hold 10 practices and give Ford an early look at an experienced but vastly different roster. Ford said a large number of college teams will take advantage of relaxed COVID travel protocols to go to Europe, some with young teams and some with veteran rosters.

“You can do a tour with a team that’s rebuilding, but it’s also a good time to do it when you think you’ll have a good team,” Ford said. “We were discussing it when deciding whether we should do the trip. I think it works both ways.”

SLU will return the core of its team in guards Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson and Fred Thatch Jr., wing Terrence Hargrove Jr. and post Francis Okoro. The Billikens also will regain the services of wing Javonte Perkins after he was sidelined all season with an ACL tear.

Ford said Perkins should be able to play by that time but added “How much? Not sure.”

SLU is working with a group that organizes trips for college teams and is waiting to find out opponents in each city. Ford said a fourth game is possible.

Coinciding with the trip, SLU will be allowed 10 practices during the summer at any time as the team prepares. The Billikens would be allowed four hours per day under NCAA guidelines.

College teams are permitted to take one such trip every four years. The Billikens didn’t take one with Ford as co before COVID shut down any possibility the last two years.

“This is going to be two-fold for us,” he said. “It’s implementing a system as well as team building and being a great experience. Our seniors haven’t had a chance to do a foreign trip.”

The tour will allow the team’s six newcomers to acclimate with teammates. SLU has added Division I transfers Javon Pickett and Jake Forrester, junior college transfer Sincere Parker and freshmen Kellen Thames, Nick Kramer and Mouhamadou Cisse.

Ford still is working on the 2022-23 schedule and said it could top last season’s in terms of degree of difficulty. He is looking to add one more power conference opponent and a strong mid-major to a schedule that includes Memphis and Boise State at home, Auburn, Iona and Southern Illinois Carbondale on the road, and Maryland and either Providence or Miami at a neutral site.

Ford said he is uncertain if SLU will use its final scholarship, although he has used all available scholarships throughout his tenure.

