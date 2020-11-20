SLU withdraws from Nebraska tourney, will play LSU at Chaifetz

St. Louis University has pulled out of a season-opening basketball event in Nebraska and will instead play Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and LSU at Chaifetz Arena at home to open the season next week.

SLU will play SIUE on Wednesday and LSU on Saturday in games that will not have fans in attendance.

The Billlikens were tentatively scheduled for the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln with games against Nebraska and LSU. The Tigers had three games scheduled at the event.

SLU athletics director Chris May said the university received clearance from the city to hold the event.

“There were a lot of things that transpired that were out of our control that made this a more realistic opportunity,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “What we learned the last two or three days is not always a lot that’s out in the public.”

Things in Lincoln became shaky when Northern Iowa withdrew from the event early this week. UNI was supposed to be SLU’s season opener.

A sequence of events led SLU to team with LSU to come to St. Louis.

“The travel parameters changed in Lincoln,” May said. “It’s about being totally comfortable with all the COVID processes, so we think it’s better to stay home next week.”

