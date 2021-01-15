SLU women must wait additional day for first game in six weeks

The St. Louis University women’s basketball team has waited six weeks to play a game, so what’s another day?

The Billikens had their return to the court Saturday postponed because of COVID issues in the Davidson program. So, they will instead play Sunday against Fordham at Chaifetz Arena at 1 p.m.

SLU has played two games and had three quarantines due to positive COVID tests. The Billikens last played Dec. 6.

They are 2-0, having had 10 consecutive games canceled or postponed. And the schedule isn’t exactly cleared up at this point.

SLU’s game Tuesday is postponed due to COVID issues at Dayton.

There has been no word from the A-10 on re-scheduling of the first six postponed conference games.

Requests to talk to coach Lisa Stone during the quarantines have been unsuccessful.

Sunday’s game can be seen on ESPN+.

More sports videos from STLtoday.com