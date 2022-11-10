SLU women's basketball merging cultures in coach's first season

Taking over the Longwood women’s basketball program four years ago, coach Rebecca Tillett went with the roster she inherited with the exception of one recruit and won three games in her first season.

In her fourth season, Longwood was in the NCAA Tournament.

With that in mind, Tillett is ahead of the game for her first season at St. Louis University, where she is starting mostly with a combination of Longwood and SLU talent along with other newcomers mixed in.

Seven Billikens, including all-conference center Brooke Flowers, returned and four transferred from Longwood. Tillett is trying to make the groups blend as SLU enters its first home game of her tenure Friday night against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

“With the chemistry part, I think our efforts in the summer paid off,” Tillett said. “Brooke said something I’ve never heard a student-athlete say. She said we’re all these different groups brought together like chips, salsa and guacamole and we need to be nachos.”

The Billikens opened the season Monday with a two-point loss at Indiana State, where they led by 12 with six minutes left. It was an improved performance over their one exhibition game but a disappointment nonetheless.

Flowers is a focal point after being named the Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year in 2021-22 and averaging a double-double along with ranking third in the country in blocked shots.

The 6-foot-5 senior was a preseason A-10 first-team pick while Longwood transfer Kyla McMakin made the third team after leaving with 1,629 career points.

“I wanted to make sure the players returning saw me reaching out to Kyla and creating that relationship right away,” Flowers said. “It’s important as leaders to come together and have a relationship first so everyone else can flow. We’re worked well together. I don’t feel it was forced at all.”

In the team’s first game, Flowers started along with three Longwood transplants and a transfer from St. Joseph’s. Other veteran SLU players were contributors off the bench.

Tillett has acknowledged that SLU and the Atlantic 10 will be a somewhat higher level of basketball, but she believes the players she brought will adapt well. She wasn’t afraid to challenge them quickly with a tough schedule that includes No. 18 Baylor and NCAA Tournament teams Belmont or Villanova, Missouri State and South Dakota.

“Coming from Longwood has prepared us for that level,” McMakin said. “We always played teams at a high level, and coming to SLU we’ve gotten used players from the A-10. They play us hard in practice and that helps you adapt quicker.”

Tillett had a big hole to fill when guard Ciaja Harbison transferred to Vanderbilt in the offseason. St. John’s transfer Camree Clegg and Kennedy Calhoun (Longwood) will play at point guard along with returning Julia Martinez and Marisa Warren. The starting forward spot is a battle between Briana Johns (Longwood) and returning Peyton Kennedy.

The Billikens largely relied on defense to win games under previous coach Lisa Stone. That was especially true a year ago when they had to grind out low-scoring games due to a glut of injuries that left the team with six healthy players at one point.

Tillett expects to see more scoring with an emphasis of having someone who is an offensive threat at every position.

With much uncertainty surrounding the team after the Billikens went 9-18 last season, the A-10 coaches picked them to finish 12th.

“I think that is low considering Kyla and Brooke got nods from the league,” Tillett said. “The league thinks they’re pretty good, so I’d think we’re better than 12th. People don’t know what to expect from us. We’re a bit of an unknown, and maybe there are questions about me jumping a level.”

She has made successful jumps before, from high school to Division II to Division I and up the conference ladder. Former coach Lisa Stone came by far the closest to getting SLU to the NCAA Tournament of any coach in program history.

Tillett will be the eighth to try to get that job done.

“We’re here to help SLU do what it’s trying to do and go to the NCAA Tournament,” she said. “My staff has learned what it’s like to take a team to that stage. We want to do it as quickly as possible but also know it’s a process.”