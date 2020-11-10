 Skip to main content
SLU women's basketball team quarantines after positive COVID test
St. Louis U. womens v Fordham

St. Louis University head coach Lisa Stone watches play from the bench during a game between St. Louis University and Fordham on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. At left is St. Louis University guard Jordyn Frantz. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

The St. Louis University women’s basketball will halt practice and other team activities after having a person within the program test positive for COVID-19.

The team began a 14-day quarantine Tuesday, the school announced, as recommended by the university, Atlantic 10 conference and NCAA. The college season begins Nov. 25.

The university did not indicate if the person who tested positive was a player, coach or other staff member.

The SLU contact tracing team has not identified a connection between the positive test result and team activities.

The Billikens will not resume practice until “all personnel are cleared via the extensive Saint Louis University campus COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols,” according to a press release.

