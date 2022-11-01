SLU women's soccer dominates A-10 awards, all-conference selections

The individual talent behind St. Louis University’s rise to the top 10 among women’s soccer teams was recognized by Atlantic 10 coaches with four major awards and 10 players named to the all-conference teams.

Caroline Kelly was named offensive player of the year, Abbie Miller midfielder of the year and Brionna Halverson defender of the year, and Katie Shields earned another coach of the year award.

The Billikens garnered seven of the 12 first-team spots as forward Emily Gaebe, midfielder Emily Groark and defenders Lyndsey Heckel and Sophia Stram joined Kelly, Miller and Halverson on the first team.

Voted onto the second team were goalkeeper Emily Puricelli and midfielders Hannah Friedrich and Anna Walsh.

It is a reflection of the team’s depth that Gaebe and Walsh were honored despite their non-starting roles for SLU.

Kelly leads the A-10 in points with 28 on 11 goals and six assists. Halverson was an anchor on the defense for the fifth season at outside back. And Miller was a rock in the midfield and recently named by NCAA.com to the Top XI starting lineup.

The Billikens are 18-1 and have a 16-game win streak, which is the longest in the country. They are ranked No. 5 by College Soccer News, No. 10 by Top Drawer Soccer and are No. 8 in the RPI.

SLU will face St. Joseph’s on Wednesday night at 7 at Hermann Stadium in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.