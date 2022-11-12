SLU women's soccer sees record-breaking season come to an end

A record-breaking season that saw the St. Louis University women’s soccer team build an 18-game win streak came to an end in the first roud of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday as the Billikens fell 1-0 to Memphis at Hermann Stadium.
The Tigers scored in the 64th minute and they held the Billikens, the highest scoring team in the country, to four shots on goal.
SLU (20-2) earned the No. 2 seed in its region but was unable to take advantage of the first NCAA home game under coach Katie Shields.
Saorla Miller scored the game’s only goal for Memphis (10-5-5) on a crossing pass from Mya Jones.
The teams played a defensive first half with SLU generating slightly more chances. The Billikens had a 6-1 shot advantage and produced the lone shot on goal. They also had six corner kicks.
SLU had not lost since Aug. 25 against Notre Dame, which is a No. 1 seed in the tournament.