SLU women's soccer wins 3-0 at Drake

St. Louis University 2, Davidson College 1

St. Louis University's Emily Groark tries to kick the ball past Davidson goalkeeper Mary Grace Bunch in the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference women's soccer title game on April 17 of that year at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis. The Billikens won 2-1.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

St. Louis University completed a successful first week of the women's soccer season by beating Drake 3-0 on the road Sunday.

The Billikens will wait to find out if two season-opening wins, including a defeat of No. 8 Arkansas, is enough to launch them into the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week.

Emily Groark and Caroline Kelly scored in the first half, and Hannah Larson added a goal in the second half.

SLU outshot Drake 18-2 overall and 10-1 on goal. Anna Walsh had her second assist in as many games.

Goalkeeper Emily Puricelli recorded the shutout and needed to only make one save.

