SLU women's soccer wins 3-0 at Drake

St. Louis University completed a successful first week of the women's soccer season by beating Drake 3-0 on the road Sunday.

The Billikens will wait to find out if two season-opening wins, including a defeat of No. 8 Arkansas, is enough to launch them into the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week.

Emily Groark and Caroline Kelly scored in the first half, and Hannah Larson added a goal in the second half.

SLU outshot Drake 18-2 overall and 10-1 on goal. Anna Walsh had her second assist in as many games.

Goalkeeper Emily Puricelli recorded the shutout and needed to only make one save.