 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLU's Becher a semifinalist for Hermann Trophy
0 comments

SLU's Becher a semifinalist for Hermann Trophy

{{featured_button_text}}
Duquesne vs St. Louis University

St. Louis forward Simon Becher (9) prepares to hit a shot in the second half during men's soccer A-10 Championship game at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Lous University forward Simon Becher, who is second in the country with 38 points, was named a semifinalist for soccer’s Hermann Trophy, which is given to the country’s top player by the Missouri Athletic Club.

Becher led the Billikens to the national quarterfinals by scoring 14 goals with 10 assists for 38 points, making him the only player in Division I soccer with double-digit goals and assists.

Three finalists for the award will be named Dec. 15. Voting is done by coaches.

Becher had five game-winning goals, including the overtime winner in the season opener against Louisville. After failing to score in the next five games – a span that saw him collect five assists -- he tallied at least one goal in nine consecutive games and 12 of the last 15.

Robert Kristo was the last SLU player to score 14 goals in a season in 2014.

Players from SLU won the Hermann Trophy five consecutive years from 1969 to 1973 but none have won since. Matt McKeon was named the MAC player of the year in 1995 before the MAC became affiliated with the Hermann.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Blues coach Berube on having just 10 forwards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News