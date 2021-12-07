SLU's Becher a semifinalist for Hermann Trophy

St. Lous University forward Simon Becher, who is second in the country with 38 points, was named a semifinalist for soccer’s Hermann Trophy, which is given to the country’s top player by the Missouri Athletic Club.

Becher led the Billikens to the national quarterfinals by scoring 14 goals with 10 assists for 38 points, making him the only player in Division I soccer with double-digit goals and assists.

Three finalists for the award will be named Dec. 15. Voting is done by coaches.

Becher had five game-winning goals, including the overtime winner in the season opener against Louisville. After failing to score in the next five games – a span that saw him collect five assists -- he tallied at least one goal in nine consecutive games and 12 of the last 15.

Robert Kristo was the last SLU player to score 14 goals in a season in 2014.

Players from SLU won the Hermann Trophy five consecutive years from 1969 to 1973 but none have won since. Matt McKeon was named the MAC player of the year in 1995 before the MAC became affiliated with the Hermann.

