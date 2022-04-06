 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SLU's Collins to go through NBA evaluation process, maintain eligibility

  • 0
SLU beats St. Joseph's 72-61

Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) steals the ball from Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half action in a game between the St. Louis University Billikens and the St. Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Yuri Collins announced this morning he will go through the evaluation process for the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to St. Louis University.

The sophomore guard made the announcement on Twitter, saying he had discussed the situation with coach Travis Ford.

Collins led the country in assists last season, averaging 7.9 per game. He also set the SLU single-game, season and career records for assists.

He has been at SLU for three seasons but has two remaining years of eligibility due to COVID.

Collins did not say if he plans to sign with an agent. A player can have an agent and retain eligibility if that person is certified by the NCAA.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: As the Cardinals’ opening day nears, here are the best baseball quotes of all-time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News