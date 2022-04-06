SLU's Collins to go through NBA evaluation process, maintain eligibility

Yuri Collins announced this morning he will go through the evaluation process for the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to St. Louis University.

The sophomore guard made the announcement on Twitter, saying he had discussed the situation with coach Travis Ford.

Collins led the country in assists last season, averaging 7.9 per game. He also set the SLU single-game, season and career records for assists.

He has been at SLU for three seasons but has two remaining years of eligibility due to COVID.

Collins did not say if he plans to sign with an agent. A player can have an agent and retain eligibility if that person is certified by the NCAA.

