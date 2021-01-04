SLU's games this week officially postponed by A-10

St. Louis University’s basketball games this week at La Salle and St. Joseph’s have been postponed by the Atlantic 10 as the Billikens remain in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests received last Wednesday.

The Billikens have had their first four A-10 games postponed after going 7-1 in nonconference play. The conference will re-schedule games.

SLU’s next game would be against Davidson at Chaifetz Arena on Jan. 15. There has been no word on when the quarantine, which was expected to last 14 days, will end.

The Billikens did get some good news Monday when they landed at No. 12 in the first NET rankings released by the NCAA and No. 23 in the Associated Press top 25.

The NET rankings are one tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to choose the field. The appearance in the AP rankings is the first for SLU since the final poll of the 2013-14 season.