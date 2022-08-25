SLU's Klein, Suarez on Hermann Award watch list

St. Louis University forward John Klein and defender Alberto Suarez have been named to the initial watch list for the Hermann Trophy, which is awarded to the top player in college soccer each season.

Klein led the country in assists in 2021 with 15 and has scored 22 goals with 22 assists during his career. He was named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week three times.

He also was named a second-team All-American in the preseason by the College Soccer News and Top Drawer.

Suarez is a transfer from Central Arkansas where he was the player of the year and defensive payer of the year in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The College Soccer News named him a preseason first-team All-American.

The 10th-ranked Billikens open the season today with a game at Louisville at 4 p.m.