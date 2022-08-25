 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SLU's Klein, Suarez on Hermann Award watch list

  • 0
Long Island University vs St Louis University, NCAA 2nd round

St. Louis University midfielder John Klein (10) scores his first goal of the game as he beats LIU defender Andre Puente (4) to the ball to for shot in the first half during a game between Long Island University and St. Louis University in the 2nd round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in St. Louis, Mo. on Sunday, Nov.21, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Louis University forward John Klein and defender Alberto Suarez have been named to the initial watch list for the Hermann Trophy, which is awarded to the top player in college soccer each season.

Klein led the country in assists in 2021 with 15 and has scored 22 goals with 22 assists during his career. He was named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week three times.

He also was named a second-team All-American in the preseason by the College Soccer News and Top Drawer.

Suarez is a transfer from Central Arkansas where he was the player of the year and defensive payer of the year in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The College Soccer News named him a preseason first-team All-American.

The 10th-ranked Billikens open the season today with a game at Louisville at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: IndyCar racer Callum Ilott peels out in qualifier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News