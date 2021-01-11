SLU's national status has risen while Billikens are in quarantine

It won’t be known until at least next week how St. Louis University will respond on the court to a long layoff due to positive COVID tests that forced the team into quarantine and weeks of inaction.

However, if the Billikens are able to return to practice and play their next scheduled game Jan. 20, they may emerge on paper in better shape than when they were shut down.

How so?

1. SLU debuted last week at No. 12 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee in choosing and seeding the field. The Billikens actually improved to No. 10 before slipping to No. 15 to start this week. It’s a better scenario than anyone might have thought possible, even with a 7-1 nonconference record and two good wins.

2. The Billikens moved into the Associated Press rankings last week at No. 23 after not playing a game the previous week. It was the program’s first appearance in the top 25 since the last week of the 2013-14 season.

This week they are No. 24 and were voted as high as No. 16 after being no higher than No. 20 last week. They were on 52 ballots this week, the most this season. And although it means nothing when it comes to the postseason, the ranking does put the Billikens back in the national spotlight while they are idle.