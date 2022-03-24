 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SLU's Nesbitt surprises by announcing he'll enter NBA draft

St. Louis University vs. St. Bonaventure

Saint Louis Billikens guard Jordan Nesbitt (15) reacts after getting fouled during the second half of the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital One Arena in Washington , DC. Photo by Shaban Athuman

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

St. Louis University freshman Jordan Nesbitt announced on social media Thursday that he will enter his name in the NBA draft, a move that would not prohibit him from returning to the Billikens.

Nesbitt averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his first full college season after transferring from Memphis, where he played in three games the previous season.

He did not say in his messages on Twitter and Instagram if he was considering a return but thanked his coaches and teammates.

He was a starter for SLU but never found a consistency to match his skills. He scored in double figures in 13 games but averaged 4.4 over the last nine games.

The native of St. Louis chose Memphis to start his college career, completed high school a semester early and enrolled. But he played sparsely for the Tigers in 2020-21 before deciding to transfer to SLU.

