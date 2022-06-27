SLU's schedule gets heavy helping of top A-10 programs

The Atlantic 10 has further bolstered St. Louis University’s 2022-23 basketball schedule by giving the Billikens home-and-home matchups against four of the conference’s top programs.

The four double opponents finished in the top 60 of the NCAA’s NET rankings in 2021-22. The Billikens will play single games against the rest of the A-10.

Dayton's roster will return virtually intact after 14-4 in the A-10 and 24-11 overall last season. Davidson lost some key players after going 15-3 and 27-7 and playing in the NCAA Tournament. VCU was 14-4 and 22-10, and Loyola was 13-5 and 25-8 in its final season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The SLU schedule already is known to include home games against Memphis, Boise State, Drake and Murray State, road games against Auburn, Iona and Southern Illinois-Carbondale and a neutral site meeting with Maryland and either Miami or Providence. Evansville also will play at SLU.

In other A-10 games, SLU will play at home against Duquesne, George Mason, La Salle, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure and on the road against Fordham, George Washington, Massachusetts, Richmond and St. Joseph’s.

